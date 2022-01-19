Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) to Issue $0.01 — Dividend

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 638,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,117. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GROY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

