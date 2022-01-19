Governor DAO (GDAO) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $93,415.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00057876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.21 or 0.07398790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.07 or 0.99527825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,781 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

