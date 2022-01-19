Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Down 25.7% in December

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. 348,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,012. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.