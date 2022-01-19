Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $51,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

