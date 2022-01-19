Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $54,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $120.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

