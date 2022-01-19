Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $497,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 390,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $953,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,143 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,730.30 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,732.83 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,885.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2,805.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

