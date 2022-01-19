Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $407,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 678,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 187,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

