Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) shares rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 2,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 222,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,863,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

