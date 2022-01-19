GravityCoin Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $17,475.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,941,355 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.