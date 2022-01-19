GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.59 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.50%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

