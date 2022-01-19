Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GRIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th.

GRIN stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

