Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of GO stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of -0.29. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $104,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

