GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.86

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 2497414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

The stock has a market cap of $529.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

