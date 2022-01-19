Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 22,944 shares.The stock last traded at $199.99 and had previously closed at $207.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

