Gulden (NLG) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $5.28 million and $39,681.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00328461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,858,025 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

