GYEN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $465,228.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and approximately $465,228.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.