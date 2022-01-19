H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.
FUL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 334,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,728. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.
H.B. Fuller Company Profile
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
