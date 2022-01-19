H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. H.B. Fuller updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.25 EPS.

FUL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 334,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,728. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

