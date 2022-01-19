H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. 334,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

