H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.18.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.50.
H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.81. 334,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.
About H.B. Fuller
H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.
