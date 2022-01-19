H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.86.
About H-CYTE
