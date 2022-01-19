H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HCYT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.86.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

