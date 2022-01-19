Hamster (HAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.40 Million

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $29.40 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.74 or 0.07452434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.13 or 0.99772580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007630 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

