Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Hits $121.03 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $121.03 million and $456,714.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,889.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.65 or 0.07444974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00328876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.91 or 0.00887840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00075637 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.90 or 0.00484360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00263684 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 458,772,916 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

