Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

HBI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,597. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 29.6% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

