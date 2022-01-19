Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Down to $18.83

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $18.35. Hanger shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hanger alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $289.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hanger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.