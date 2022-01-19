Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 89,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 342,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,213,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 33,511 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.14. The company had a trading volume of 732,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

