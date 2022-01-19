Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 32,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,539,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Separately, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 24.9% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 25,164,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008,887 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $11,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,420,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,217 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 273.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,158,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 847,718 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

