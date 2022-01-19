Harmony (ONE) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Harmony has a market cap of $3.31 billion and $293.40 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00325316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,321,734,341 coins and its circulating supply is 11,593,101,341 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

