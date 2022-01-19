Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Tops $133.94 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $133.94 or 0.00320535 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $89.30 million and $19.12 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 682,355 coins and its circulating supply is 666,705 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

