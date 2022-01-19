Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $1.08 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $242.76 million and $9.12 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.39 or 0.07455711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.19 or 1.00355923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007599 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 901,461,248 coins and its circulating supply is 225,516,248 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

