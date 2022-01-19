Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €22.00 Price Target

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) received a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) target price on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAF-Holland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.15 ($20.63).

Shares of ETR:SFQ traded down €0.69 ($0.78) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.00 ($13.64). The company had a trading volume of 158,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The firm has a market cap of $544.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.96.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

