Haven Protocol Trading Down 9.6% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $65.65 million and approximately $601,408.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.87 or 0.00006873 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,767.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.45 or 0.07437520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00328872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00884387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00073889 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00480550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00261769 BTC.

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,869,520 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

