Haverford Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.2% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $104.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

