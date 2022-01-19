Haverford Trust Co Buys 8,866 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $61,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock opened at $226.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.50 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.81 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

