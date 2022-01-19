Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $156.73 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

