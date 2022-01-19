Haverford Trust Co Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.77 billion, a PE ratio of 139.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

