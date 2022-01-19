Haverford Trust Co Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 639,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 613,712 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 461,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 310,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.