Haverford Trust Co Has $35.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average of $162.79. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

