Haverford Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.36% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

IGIB stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

