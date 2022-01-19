Haverford Trust Co Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $167.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

