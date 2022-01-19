Haverford Trust Co Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $325.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.41. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

