Haverford Trust Co Purchases 4,231 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $40,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,813,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,965 shares of company stock worth $12,767,048. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

