Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,696 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after acquiring an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after acquiring an additional 438,293 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

