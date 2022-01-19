HC Wainwright Lowers NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Price Target to $2.00

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextPlay Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NXTP opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NextPlay Technologies
NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.