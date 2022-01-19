Head-To-Head Comparison: Generex Biotechnology (GNBT) vs. Its Peers

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS: GNBT) is one of 921 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Generex Biotechnology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million -$33.33 million -0.11 Generex Biotechnology Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.17

Generex Biotechnology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology. Generex Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Generex Biotechnology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Generex Biotechnology Competitors 5384 19646 42040 812 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 102.50%. Given Generex Biotechnology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Generex Biotechnology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A -46.13% Generex Biotechnology Competitors -4,240.29% -124.21% -13.79%

Risk and Volatility

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.88, meaning that its share price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Generex Biotechnology rivals beat Generex Biotechnology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

