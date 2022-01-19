Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 107.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of BOX worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 1.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

