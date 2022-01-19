Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of Evolent Health worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after purchasing an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.