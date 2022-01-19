Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 999.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $104.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

