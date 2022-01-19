Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 16,980 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,754,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in CubeSmart by 118.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in CubeSmart by 13.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.36%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.