Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 27,200 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,292.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.81.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

