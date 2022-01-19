Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.