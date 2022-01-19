Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $424.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.